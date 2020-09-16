Eyewitness News’ Shelley Kirk speaks with Red Cross of Southwest Indiana amid flooding along Gulf coast

(WEHT)- Eyewitness News’ Shelley Kirk spoke with Theo Boots from the Red Cross of Southwest Indiana about the ongoing need across the country for donations amid flooding along the Gulf Coast and other disasters.
(This story was originally published on September 16, 2020)
