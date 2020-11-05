Eyewitness News’ Shelley Kirk speaks with Vanderburgh Co. Clerk Carla Hayden

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT)- Eyewitness News’ Shelley Kirk spoke with Vanderburgh County Clerk Carla Hayden as vote counting in Vanderburgh County wrapped up Thursday.

Hayden won reelection against Democratic challenger Sloane Standley.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 5, 2020)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories