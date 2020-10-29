Vanderburgh County Clerk Carla Hayden discusses early voting

(WEHT)- Eyewitness News’ Shelley Kirk spoke with Vanderburgh County Clerk Carla Hayden amid early voting, with less than a week to go before Election Day.

Hayden is currently running for reelection against Democratic challenger Sloane Standley.

Shelley Kirk: It is estimated that more than 80 million people have already cast a ballot through early voting this election. Long lines seen in cities all across the US, some voters waiting six hours to exercise their right.

Here in Evansville, there have been lines and some wait times too. Joining me now to talk about all of this is Vanderburgh County Clerk Carla Hayden. Carla, thank you so much for joining us today. Appreciate you taking the time in this busy moment for you, I’m sure. Carla, do you have a number for those who voted early at this point?



Carla Hayden: As of end of day yesterday, just under 29,000 Vanderburgh County voters had voted in person.



Shelley Kirk: And how does that compare to past years? Is this a record at all?



Carla Hayden: I think we’ll be hitting a record. We’re not quite there yet. But we’re averaging about 3000 voters a day at the early voting sites. So I think we’ll probably pass up any standing records.



Shelley Kirk: Yeah, it does seem that way. And they’re still lines and wait times right.



Carla Hayden: Yes there are, it varies by location. But I can tell you every early voting site has a line when they open, there’s voters already standing there waiting to get in. And usually there’s a short line at toward the end of the day. So they have a steady stream all day long.



Shelley Kirk: Well, what about absentee ballots mailed in? How many of those Have you received, do you know?



Carla Hayden: We’ve received a little over 13,000 of those back in the mail. And we have a little over 1000 of those still out. So we had about 15,000 total that were issued this election.



Shelley Kirk: Now there have been several court rulings recently on when mail-in ballots must be in. What’s the deadline to mail in a ballot to be in your hands to be counted in Vanderburgh County?



Carla Hayden: In Vanderburgh County or in Indiana in general, the ballot has to be received in the election office by noon on election day, with the exception of military and overseas voters. they have 10 days after the election to get their ballots in.



Shelley Kirk: So at this point, what advice do you have for people who either want to vote early and want to avoid a long line on a wait, or somebody who has that absentee ballot sitting at home? What word do you want to get out to these folks?



Carla Hayden: Right now, I would suggest if somebody still has an absentee ballot by mail and has not put that into the mail yet, they may want to consider bringing that to the election office in the Civic Center. That’s room 216.

And we’re here from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. We could also possibly be here, well, we’ll be here on Saturday and if somebody were to come to the security office downstairs and let us know that they’re here to drop off a ballot, they can contact us and have us come down. The building’s locked that day, but security is working there and they can let them have access to drop off a ballot. I was recommended that they do it either on Friday or on Monday. They could do it on election day, that’s probably the last resort would be to drop it off here on election day. But I was suggesting that they do it tomorrow between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. or on Monday between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.



Shelley Kirk: Alright, good information to have. Carla Hayden Vanderburgh County Clerk, thank you so much for taking the time to give us some of that advice. We appreciate it and hopefully it’ll get some votes in there to you. Thank you so much.

(This story was originally published on October 29, 2020)

