HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Eyewitness News is recognizing and thanking some local farmers as part of our Feed The Farmer outreach program.

We began today with Cole Hamilton, a hard working first-generation young farmer out of Owensboro and Daviess County. People who work with him say he cares about all of his clients and works hard to get them a good return for allowing him to crop their property. Hamilton says even though he’s been working with farmers from a young age, the harvests haven’t come easy, especially in the last few years.

Cole, his family and his co-workers were all treated to a free lunch as our way of saying thank you.