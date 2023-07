HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – In order to help local farmers who produce the food we use in our everyday lives, Eyewitness News has been thanking farmers with a meal as part of our Feed the Farmer promotion.

The final Feed the Farmer recipient is Donald Rexing, a sixth-generation farmer in Chandler, who at the age of 72-years-old, still works up to 15 hours a day on his 1,400 acre farm. Rexing tells Eyewitness News he has no intentions of stopping anytime soon.