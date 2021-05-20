Eyewitness News will have exclusive coverage of Friday after 5’s return

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) For the first time since 2019, the Owensboro riverfront is hosting a major downtown event and they’re expecting a big crowd. Friday after 5 is returning for it’s 25th season Friday and things will be kicking off with a Caribbean-style flavor.

The Baha Men will be taking the main stage in front of the convention center at 8:30 p.m. There will also be music throughout the night at the Riverpark Center Stage and also at a new performance area behind the Holiday Inn, completing the Mile of Music.

Eyewitness News will have special Friday after 5 coverage all day long beginning on Daybreak with Jake Boswell and Joe Bird. The Baha Men will be on the show. Gretchen Ross will continue our coverage through noon, and Brandon Bartlett takes the torch for our First at 4 and Eyewitness News at 5 newscasts.