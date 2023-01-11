EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The computer failure at the FAA that grounded all flights across the country left several Tri-State travelers in a holding pattern for several hours.

“They told my husband and he called from out and said it was just landed, or flighted, and he couldn’t leave on time,” explains Latoya Stewart. Stewart was at Evansville Regional Airport with her husband, who was departing Evansville for a business conference in Texas. She says this was her husband’s first flight in nearly 20 years, which was delayed from its original 7am scheduled takeoff.

“Probably freaking out a little bit,” says Stewart. “We were texting back and forth. He was letting me know what plane he was on and things like that, so.”

A delay of several hours was a similar occurrence for Owensboro resident Jeff Nalley. Nalley was stuck at an airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico for nearly 4 hours, trying to return to the Tri-State from an American Farm Bureau conference.

“At first we knew we were delayed, but didn’t know why,” says Nalley. He endured another hours-long delay for a connecting flight in Florida where he was made aware of the nationwide issue; an outage impacting the FAA’s system responsible for communicating flight hazards and real-time information to pilots, which led to the first nationwide flight grounding since the September 11 terrorist attacks.

“The good news is, there were an equal number of takeoffs to landings, everybody’s safe and, you know, we’re on our way,” explains Nalley. Stewart adds, “It happens. It’s computers, so, I’m glad they got it fixed.”

Knowing the cause of his delay, Nalley says he is fine with grounded flights as it pertains to safety.

“I’ve had a rule all along that if the pilot didn’t want to fly, I didn’t want to fly either,” says Nalley. “Whatever’s safe and best, that’s what we want.”