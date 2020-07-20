Face masks will be required at Aldi

Aldi will require customer to wear face masks starting next Monday, July 27. Employees already wear the masks.

The company’s website said its following CDC recommendations. The grocery chain says customers can also opt for delivery or curbside pickup in some locations.

Schnucks, Meijer, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Target, CVS, Walmart, and Kroger also require customers to wear face masks.

(This story was originally published on July 20, 2020)

