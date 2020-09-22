Faculty form group to ‘Save UE’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A new group has formed in response to plans that could terminate faculty members and cut millions from academic programs at the University of Evansville.

A group of UE faculty has joined the American Association of University Professors and launched a campaign called “Save UE.”

Faculty members say this is in response to UE’s administration intending to cut funds with no involvement from faculty.

There is currently no information on what future cuts will entail.

“Repeated requests from faculty for a seat at the table have gone unmet,” says the group’s press release. “UE’s administration has said it intends to conduct its cuts with no significant involvement from faculty and has also refused to share any data or criteria for making these cuts with faculty members.”

(This story was originally published on September 21, 2020)