Faculty member at USI found dead on campus

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – USI President Ronald S. Rochon announced on Friday that a long-tenured faculty member in the chemistry department had died.

In an email sent to faculty, Rochon said public safety officers found the faculty member unresponsive in a lab on campus late Thursday evening. Officials say an investigation into the cause of death is underway, but that it does not appear to be caused by foul play.

No other information, including the name of the faculty member, has been released at this time. We will update this story as we learn more.

This is a developing story