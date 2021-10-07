FAFSA Fridays at Ivy Tech assisting families in getting federal financial aid

EVANSVILE, Ind (WEHT) – Ivy Tech has announced a series of FAFSA Friday help sessions to assist eligible students in accessing Federal Financial Aid.

The events will last from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will take place in Room 119 on Ivy Tech’s campus at 3501 N. First Avenue.

The following events are scheduled:

Friday 10/8: General FAFSA help session

Friday 10/15: Latino/Hispanic student help session

Friday 10/22: 21st Century Scholar help session

Friday 10/29: Veteran’s help session

The 2022-23 FAFSA opened October 1, but students wanting to attend in January 2022, will also want to fill out the 2021-22 FAFSA. Assistance will be provided for any forms needed.

For those wanting to attend this coming January, 2019 tax information will be needed; and for those planning during 2022-23, the 2020 tax information will be needed.

Anyone interested in attending can RSVP for the event here.