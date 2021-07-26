Fair workers take extra precautions to keep animals safe in the heat

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT)– With a scorching week in store, those going to county fairs may need to take extra precautions before they head out to enjoy summer festivities. The Vanderburgh County Fair is made even more special this year since it was canceled last year due to the pandemic. With most days this week expected to be in the low to mid 90’s, many people are preparing for hot July weather.

The heat though could have an impact on many people and even the animals out at the fair. One 4-H member says they have had to put extra time in to ensure their animals stay cool and safe.



“We always keep a fan on them just so they stay cool and every morning we take them to the wash racks, and that usually helps cool them down in the morning, they are pretty use to it, it has been hot all summer but we just have to stay down here all day and keep an eye on them,” explained Ryan Ziliak.



Fair organizers are reminding everyone to stay hydrated and take breaks inside to ensure no one gets overheated.