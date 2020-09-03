Fairfield Community High School switching to remote learning temporarily

FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT)- Fairfield Community High School is moving to remote learning for several days.
The move comes after several people have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing others to quarantine. Remote learning began Thursday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. and will resume Tuesday until September 18. Earlier Thursday, the Wabash County Health Department announced the Illinois Department of Public Health will place the county in a warning level, citing an increase in the positivity rate.
(This story was originally published on Sept. 3, 2020)
