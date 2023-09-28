HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to the social media page for the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies responded to a structure fire in Fairfield and received information about a male suspect in dark clothing that allegedly left the home pulling a wagon moments before the fire broke out.

Following a search of the area, Deputies located Mikkel J. Pierce of Albion with a wagon and determined that the items in the wagon were stolen from the home. Police say that methamphetamine was also found on Pierce.

Local authorities say that after a brief struggle, Pierce was arrested and taken to the Wayne County Jail. Authorities say that Pierce confessed to the fire in an interview with Deputies and the Fairfield Fire Department finished an arson investigation at the scene.

Pierce is being held on the following preliminary charges: