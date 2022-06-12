FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – Fairfield Memorial Hospital is inviting the public to attend Open House for the new surgical pavilion. Open House begins at 2 p.m. on June 12.

Visitors will be able to tour:

A new Skilled Care Unit on the third floor

Surgical Specialty Offices on the second floor

New Emergency Department on the first floor

Urgent Care on the first floor

Two new Surgical Suites on the first floor

Light refreshments will be served in the hospital’s cafeteria and each attendee will be given a commemorative bag. The cafeteria will be closed for lunch and dinner on Sunday to allow staff to prepare and serve during Open House.

Anyone with questions can call administration at (618) 847-8242 or (618) 847-8243. Shawna Williams can also be contacted for questions at (618) 204-6228.