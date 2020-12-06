Fairfield, IL hosts Christmas parade

FAIRFIELD, Il. (WEHT) — Despite the pandemic, the streets of Fairfield were filled with holiday cheer and fun Saturday evening.

Several decorated cars and floats took part in a parade. Several dozen residents were there showing their support for the community, some of them happy the holiday show went on.

“I just think everybody needs something to do and to get out. You know, everybody’s staying in so much,” resident Carolyn Griffith said.

Other cities, like Evansville and Owensboro, canceled their parades due to coronavirus concerns.

