HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced his office has charged a Wayne County man with 11 counts of possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, Raoul’s investigators, with the assistance of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a search of the residence of Brian Wallace, 53, of Fairfield and arrested him after discovering evidence of child pornography. Raoul says these charges highlight the efforts of his office’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in identifying and tracking down individuals who exploit children.

Officials say Wallace’s charges are class 2 felonies, each punishable by up to seven years in prison. Wallace’s bond was set at $500,000.