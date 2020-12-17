Fairfield Memorial Hospital gives first COVID-19 shots

FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT)- Dozens of employees at Fairfield Memorial Hospital became the first in the Wayne County community to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday afternoon.

One of the vaccinated workers, chief surgeon Dr. Patrick Molt says the state of COVID-19 in Wayne County is one of the reasons Fairfield became one of the first rural communities in Illinois to receive the vaccine.

Our county, which has a relatively older and subsequently sicker population has suffered the second-highest mortality rate in the state of Illinois, that being one in every four hundred residents in the county have already died of the virus Dr. Patrick Molt

Dr. Chris Ballard, who leads the hospital’s COVID-19 response team, and nurse practitioner Ross Herdes were also vaccinated Wednesday and both say they’re grateful to be vaccinated.

Oh we’re thankful, we’ve been seeing patients every day for many months now, so we’re thankful that at least we can start feeling like we’re making some progress against the disease and not treading water like we have been Dr. Chris Ballard

A nurse monitored the vaccinated workers to check for any possible side effects from the vaccine. The hospital plans to vaccinate more than 100 employees over the next several days.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 16, 2020)