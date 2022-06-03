FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT)- Mike Dreith will be remembered for many things in Fairfield, from his time as a radio show host, to his tenure as the head of Frontier Community College, and- of course- his time as mayor but for his friends and family, Dreith will always be remembered for his humor and dedication to the Wayne County community.

Meredith Kirkpatrick fondly remembered Dreith’s ability to come up with a witty one-liner “that would just throw you off.” Morgan Land, meanwhile, had a lifelong connection with Dreith. Dreith announced her birth on his radio show almost 40 years ago and handed Land her diploma from Frontier Community College.

Dreith’s passing was as sudden as it was shocking to those who knew him. Days later, Dave Land says he still cannot believe the news. Gordon Campbell came from Virginia to be among the crowd at Johnson & Vaughn Funeral Home for Dreith’s visitation Friday. Campbell and Dreith met as kids at summer camp decades ago, launching a friendship that continued for more than half a century.

Campbell says he was planning to meet Dreith again at the end of June at the very same camp they met at- a moment both men were looking forward to- making Dreith’s passing even harder to take. Campbell had no shortage of superlatives to describe his friend- calling him honest and a good man who will be sorely missed.

Dreith’s family and friends say they’ll always remember his love for the St. Louis Cardinals, Kansas Jayhawks, and basset hounds but Campbell says neither he nor Fairfield will soon forget what Dreith did for the community.