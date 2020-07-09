Fairfield suspending school athletic workouts due to ‘potential COVID-19 cross contamination’

FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – All athletic workouts at Fairfield Community High School are temporarily suspended until Monday.

A post on the school’s Facebook page references a potential COVID cross contamination situation with the family member of an athlete. The school says no athletes have tested positive or shown any symptoms.

