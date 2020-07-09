Fairfield suspending school athletic workouts due to ‘potential COVID-19 cross contamination’

FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – All athletic workouts at Fairfield Community High School are temporarily suspended until Monday.

A post on the school’s Facebook page references a potential COVID cross contamination situation with the family member of an athlete. The school says no athletes have tested positive or shown any symptoms.

(This story was originally published on July 9, 2020)

