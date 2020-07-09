FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – All athletic workouts at Fairfield Community High School are temporarily suspended until Monday.
A post on the school’s Facebook page references a potential COVID cross contamination situation with the family member of an athlete. The school says no athletes have tested positive or shown any symptoms.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on July 9, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- Azzip Pizza location in Evansville closed due to COVID-19
- USI Theatre wins regional, national awards
- Fairfield suspending school athletic workouts due to ‘potential COVID-19 cross contamination’
- Why are COVID cases on the rise across the Tri-State? Brandon Bartlett talks to Dr. David Schultz to find out
- Brad Byrd InDEPTH: Why We Lost the 2020 Fall Festival