OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A new stretch of road opens leading to a new school and businesses. The ribbon was cut on July 20 on the half-mile extension of Fairview Drive between highway 54 and Pleasant Valley Road.

City manager Nate Pagan said it will lead to the new Daviess County Middle School, Gateway Commons, and will give drivers a way around future construction on highway 54.

“There will be a lot of construction on Highway 54 over the next few years, so that will cause traffic delays and disruptions, of course. So, this is a good route as an alternative to Highway 54 that our local motorists can avoid the congestion,” said Pagan.

Pagan also said it could potentially lead to more development along the road extension.