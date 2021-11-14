‘Faithful since 1846’ – Church celebrates 175 years of worship

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Through wars, economic downturns, and now its second pandemic, Evansville’s Salem United Methodist Church has continued to stand tall on Evansville’s northside.

While the church started in German Township in 1846, the church moved to its current location along Kratzville Road in the late 1800s.

Even though the current COVID-19 pandemic has changed how its members worship, with weekly services now streamed online, members say their faith remains as strong as it ever has been. Angela Koehler Lindsey says they’re blessed with the “faithful families” whose love for each other, for worship, and for their mission have kept the church mission strong.

Years ago, their church motto was “Small enough to know you and large enough to serve you.” Members say it still rings true today as they also embrace “Open Hearts. Open Minds. Open Doors”.

On Sunday, lifelong members of the church came together to celebrate as the church celebrated its 175th anniversary. Member John Bertram says the church has been a “constant in a bit of a turmoiled or troubled world.” Bertram says they’ve lost parents and grandparents and made friends, but the church is a steady presence he and other members are proud of.

Bertram says being of the celebration Sunday was a powerful and emotional moment for him.

From the beginning, Koehler Lindsey says the church has always been one thing- a family affair. Koehler Lindsey says the church has been an “amazing place to be,” noting her family has been in the church for five generations, dating back to her grandparents, and continuing now to her granddaughter.