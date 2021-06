INDIANA (WEHT) – Indiana State Police are warning people about fake child safety seats.

During a recent event in the Tri-State where car seats were inspected, troopers say they discovered a high-end brand was actually a counterfeit.

Counterfeit seats are usually found online and are much cheaper than the real ones. Troopers are advising parents to buy a car seat from a story they trust and report any scams to the Better Business Bureau.