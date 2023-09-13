HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to the Henderson County Solid Waste & Recycling’s social media page, the first fall clean-up session will take place September 15 and 16 at Robards City Hall. On both days, the clean-up will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Officials say the clean-ups will be limited to residents of the county and no business waste will be accepted. Items that will be accepted include:

Car and truck tires (limit 4 per household)

Furniture

Metals

Appliances (any appliance containing freon must have it removed prior to being transported to the site)

Officials say the following items will not be accepted:

No paint or hazardous chemicals of any kind

No tractor or agricultural equipment tires

No household trash

No tree, storm or commercial debris

No concrete

Additional clean-up sessions will be held on September 29 and 30 at Zion Baptist Church and on October 13 and 14 at the Cairo Fire Department. Both sessions will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on their respective days. Any questions should be directed to the Henderson County Solid Waste Coordinator at (270) 454-4298.