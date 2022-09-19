EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Solid Waste District’s Fall Electronics Recycling Day will be held on September 24.
The event will be held in the Civic Center parking lot on Ninth and Walnut streets from 8 a.m. to noon. According to a press release, the event is intended only for Vanderburgh County households, and businesses are asked to not unload items.
The following items will be accepted during the event:
- Computers
- Printers
- Fax/scanners
- Cell phones
- Monitors
- Hard drives
- TVs/DVRs/DVDs
- Digital Cameras
- Laptops
- Modems
- IPods/MP3s
- Cables/Cords
The following items will not be accepted during the event:
- Copy machines
- Microwaves
- Appliances
For more information, click here.