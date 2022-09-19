EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Solid Waste District’s Fall Electronics Recycling Day will be held on September 24.

The event will be held in the Civic Center parking lot on Ninth and Walnut streets from 8 a.m. to noon. According to a press release, the event is intended only for Vanderburgh County households, and businesses are asked to not unload items.

The following items will be accepted during the event:

Computers

Printers

Fax/scanners

Cell phones

Monitors

Hard drives

TVs/DVRs/DVDs

Digital Cameras

Laptops

Modems

IPods/MP3s

Cables/Cords

The following items will not be accepted during the event:

Copy machines

Microwaves

Appliances

For more information, click here.