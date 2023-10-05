EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Do you enjoy free food? How about free Chick-Fil-A for an entire year? Booth 81 at the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is giving you that chance. Booth 81 is home to the Special Olympics Indiana in Vanderburgh County, and their pickle slushy might be your ticket to free Chick-Fil-A.

Through a partnership with Chick-Fil-A on the west side of Evansville, they are offering free food to one lucky winner for one whole year. To be eligible, you must order a pickle slushy from booth 81, take a selfie in front of the booth, and upload that photo to the Chick-Fil-A website.

Leighann Drake with booth 81 says she has seen a lot of selfies this week, and an increase in slushy sales.

“That is incredible. We’re thankful for that,” says Drak. “And we’ve seen an increase in our slushies, so I encourage everyone to come down, get a slushy, and enter in for that. Free Chick-Fil-A for a year, you can’t beat that!”

The winner is expected to be drawn at the end of the Fall Festival. If you’re not a fan of the slushy, the booth says you can donate $4 into their tip jar to be eligible to win.