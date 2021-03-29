Fall Fest currently on track to return to Franklin Street this year

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) As of right now, the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival plans to celebrate it’s 100th year this October.

WSNC media spokesperson Ryan Beck tells Eyewitness News that as of right now, they are set to host the festival starting with Family Day on October 4. Beck says the WSNC recently held a budget meeting and finances are track to host the festival.

Beck also said the club is closely monitoring cases in Vanderburgh County over the next six months to see if there is a spike in numbers.

Last year’s Fall Fest was cancelled due to the pandemic. The half-pot did go forward, with tickets sold at several locations throughout Evansville.

(This story was originally published on March 29, 2021)