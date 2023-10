EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – As the 2023 West Side Nut Club Fall Fest completes its fourth day, the total for the half pot drawing reaches $1 million.

According to the Nut Club website, the total currently sits at $1,000,200. The winning number for the half pot will be announced on Sunday, October 8. Tickets are available for sale daily at the Fall Fest at the booths along West Franklin Street.