Half pot booths set up along Franklin St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Though this year’s Fall Festival was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, booths selling half pot tickets are now up along Franklin St. in Evansville for the West Side Nut Club event.

Sales begin September 24 and the drawing will be live streamed October 10. A social media movement is helping organizations that rely on donations from selling food at the annual event. The winners of the King & Queen contest will be live streamed on the West Side Nut Club’s Facebook page, where Youth of the Day will also announced.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 19, 2020)

