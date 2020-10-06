Fall Festival food booths finding success at temporary Evansville locations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – As food booths adapt to no West Side Nut Club Fall Festival this week in Evansville many have found their new spots are working well with customers.

For example, Catalyst Church says out of necessity the idea of gathering several booths in their parking lot came to be once the announcement was made there would be no festival this year.

Both the church and the Outboard Boating Club of Evansville said day one in their spot kept them busy for several hours Monday.

“11 O’Clock hit and we’re like, where’s all the people? People looked at me and they said lunch doesn’t really start until Noon. They were right. Noon and one people just started to flood in. But dinner? Dinner was a different beast inside itself,” said Catalyst Church Pastor Dave Whitmore



“Everybody just wants to get out. We did two tons of pork last year during the Fall Festival. Right at 4,000 pounds. We did over 400 pounds yesterday and it was our first day,” said Scott Schenk of the Evansville Outboard Boating Club.

Both booths are open for lunch Tuesday on Claremont Avenue.

The money raised will go to the church’s food pantry and other non-profits.

Starting Thursday and until Saturday, five booths will be open at Catalyst for lunch and dinner.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 6, 2020)