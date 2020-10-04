Charities set up around Evansville to serve Fall Festival crowds

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The first full week of October would usually mean the yearly tradition of the Westside Nut Club Fall Festival. This year though, Franklin Street won’t be lined with food booths or smell of fried foods. Because of the pandemic, some local charities have taken this time to set up shop in their own parking lots.

“A lot of them go for like our youth group here, a lot of the different activities that go on here at the church and the projects. They have a lot of 12 and 12 recovery groups here,” William Littledog explains.

“On a good year, Fall Festival is about 20% of our budget. It also helps us to get out into the community and do some of our community outreach stuff. Without Fall Festival, those funds aren’t there,” Kyle Hunter, the senior minister of Bethany Christian Church says they went into problem-solving mode when they heard the news.

“Can we do it safely and can we do some sort of alternative in our parking lot?”

Across town, The Gathering Church was in a similar situation. But they had one thing to their advantage.

“We usually have a food booth out here throughout the year anyway so this kind of worked out,” Littledog explains. He also says they’ve been successful. “We’ve had people here before we even opened so it’s been a blessing really.”

Hunter says the sense of community that’s formed on Franklin Street during the Westside Nutclub Fall Festival is something he hopes continues. That’s why he’s eager to go out and support other organizations this week.

“What it means to be a community even in the midst of challenge. And of a year that is just not normal,” Hunter explains. “So, if there is a little bit of a taste of normal, go out and find it and support those booths.

