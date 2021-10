EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Fall Festival will not feature at least one yearly tradition.

There will be no Special Kids Day at the festival this year. It usually happens on Tuesday and allows the kids to ride rides and experience the festival. One of the main reasons for the cancellation is the EVSC has a “no field trip” policy in place right now.

Nut clubbers will fill goodie buckets and deliver them to the kids instead