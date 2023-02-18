VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)–The McCutchanville Fire Department was up early this morning to cook and remember one of their firefighters that was killed in the line of duty.

Firefighter Jeremy Tighe was died in 2012 when the firetruck he was on crashed when returning from a run. He was just 18 years old.

Today, the fire department held their 11th Annual Jeremy Tighe Chili Day fundraiser. The money raised goes to help other first responders fighting their own battle. Between last years fundraiser and today, they have helped nearly a half-dozen families.

“We have helped five families. Five first responder families that have some sort of hardship or something bad that happened in their lives,” says Captain Crystal Elliott.

Jerri Johnson, Jeremy’s mom, works with the fire department to design a new T-shirt each year. This year’s edition has Jeremy’s motto ‘Don’t Talk about it- Be about it’. They cost $20.

“It’s amazing. It keeps his name alive. Jeremy can keep helping first responders beyond his life,” says Jeremy’s mom, Jerri Johnson.

Some residents say it is the best chili in town.

“The perfect amount of spice, a little bit of sweet. I bought two gallons last year and plan to do it this year,” says Mike Capps.

Mike Capps and Dennis Mullen have come to the fundraiser for the past two years.

“I think that it is great for the community, it is great to support our local fire department and the chili is fantastic,” says Capps.

“They need all the support, you know, whatever we can do to help them out,” says Mullen.

This time, they made 100 gallons and sold out within 32 minutes.