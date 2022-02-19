EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — It was chilly Saturday, but the McCutchanville Fire Department didn’t seem to mind. That’s because it was their annual chili fundraiser to remember fallen firefighter Jeremy Tighe.

Tighe died in 2012 when the firetruck he was on crashed when returning from a run. He was just 18-years-old at the time.

Soon after his death, the McCutchanville Fire Department created the annual chili fundraiser to honor him.

Even though it is bittersweet, Jerri Johnson, Jeremy Tighe‘s mom, says she looks forward raising money for a good cause.

“For the memorial fund this year, we helped to raise $10,000,” she said.

The memorial fund was created to help every first responder sick or injured.

“We got together and said what can we do to further Jeremy’s memory. And at the time, we had an Evansville police detective battling cancer. And that is how we came up with the idea,” she said.

This year, the chili sold out in less than an hour.

“This year we sold out in 58 minutes. And it’s amazing that our public, how they come out and support us,” said Nick Adams, McCutchanville Fire Department Chief.

Each year more people come to the fundraiser. Adams says they are figuring out a plan to grow the operation.

“If the public continues to want to support this, we’ll have to figure out how to make more or how to make a couple batches a day before then and keep it hot and have it ready for those that want to buy,” he said.

This marked the 8th year for the fundraiser and both Johnson and Fire Chief Adams hope to see it grow for years to come.