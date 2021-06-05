Fallen Soldier statue returns home

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Fallen Soldier statue stolen from Jacqueline March’s father’s yard last month has come home.





Her father, Sherman Stevens, passed away in April. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and the statue was one of his favorite items.

The family had recently gotten approval from cemetery officials to move the statue to his grave. After digging up the statue, March says someone took it from the yard.

Jacqueline March says the statue was returned anonymously sometime Monday or Tuesday between 1 and 2 a.m. She said someone in a white truck pulled up in the back alley and the truck’s passenger got out and placed the statue in front of the garage door.

March says the family plans to have a small dedication ceremony at the cemetery after cleaning up the statue.