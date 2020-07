HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky Transportation says high winds have blown down four utility poles in Henderson.

U.S. 60 between Spottsville and Reed is closed to through traffic.

The duration of this incident, which began just before 6 p.m. is approximately 6 – 8 hours.

(This story was originally published on July 27, 2020)