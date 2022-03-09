HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – As the number of positive Covid cases and hospitalizations drop significantly across the Tristate, many are hopeful that the so-called “endemic” phase is just around the corner. What’s behind the rapid fall of the Covid metrics? Dr. Phillip Adams, a hospitalist at Deaconess, says it could be related to immunity from positive infections and vaccinations.

“We hope that we’re getting some immunity to it, so hopefully we will start to see it finally become an endemic, or at least not the pandemic that we’re used to.”

When many school districts as well as businesses reverted to masks optional, some feared lessened restrictions could have led to another surge in cases. As Donnie Martin with the Posey County Health Department explains, he has seen just the opposite.

“Actually, we have seen a decrease in the school population, even though they are primarily no masks at this time.”

Despite these lowering numbers, health officials want to caution the public that an endemic does not mean the end of Covid.

“I don’t think it’s completely done with us yet,” explains Dr. Adams. “It’s still out, we’re still seeing patients come in with Covid. So I think we still need to be somewhat careful, but at the same time, there is a strong hope that we can get back to a normal way of life again.”