EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Halloween started a little bit early in Evansville.

Kids and families dressed in their costumes and lined up at Wesselman Park for a trunk-or-treat event on Sunday.

There was hot chocolate, apple cider, and of course plenty of candy.

The event was hosted by Little Lane Daycare and Healthy Spaces.

The owners of the daycare said they usually do an event just for the daycare kids, but this year they wanted to expand it for all families to enjoy.

“We weren’t expecting such a large turnout, but you know what, it’s great. I’m glad so many people showed up,” said Amanda Lane. “We really love the kids so we wanted to show our gratitude.”

Lane said they are open to the idea of hosting another event next year.