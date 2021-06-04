Families remember gun violence victims

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – June 4 is National Gun Violence Awareness Day and parents of recent shooting death victims are among those marking the day.

The parents of Corban Henry, who died last August after he was shot, and Aaron Michael Aull, who died last October, are among those cleaning up Corban’s Cross, a memorial to Henry. They say more can be done to stop gun violence in Owensboro and the country.

People are also wearing orange shirts this weekend as a way to remember the victims of gun violence.