EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Three years have now passed since Evansville resident Dawnita Wilkerson went missing and her family is still seeking answers.

“You just need some way to get closure or understanding so the worst thing is not knowing,” said Wilkerson’s aunt Nora Martin. “I would love to see her coming walking through the door and there she be. If that not be the case, regardless knowing what happened would bring comfort to all of us,” she added.

Though her family continues to struggle with the questions they still want answers to, Wilkerson’s aunts say it is her children who struggle the most.

“A lot of us miss the phone calls and you’re waking up and think you’re going to get a call and it’s not there,” explained Wilkerson’s aunt Faye Cardin. “You’re waiting on something that’s not there.”

Whether the investigation turns up good or bad Dawnita’s family says they just want to know what happened to her and why.

“Even though we’re trying to go on with our lives it’s still there,” said Cardin. “It’s always going to be there until we know we have her. Even if it’s just R.I.P. but until we have her it’s not knowing.”

Every time the family comes together, they say they never miss a chance to bring up memories of her.

“She was just the type of person who could make you laugh or who was going to be there when you need to cry, so remembering her you go through those same emotions,” explained Martin.