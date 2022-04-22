OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A family court judge was removed from her position by the Judicial Conduct Commission.

The Judicial Conduct Commission says that Judge Julie Hawes Gordon was elected in 2016 to the newly created Family Division of the Daviess Circuit Court, and took her oath of office on or about January 3, 2017. The Commission received a series of complaints alleging Judge Gordon engaged in misconduct and the Commission authorized a preliminary investigation.

The Judicial Conduct Commission says that due to her offenses, the commission chose to remove her from her position as judge. However, a document reveals that Gordon plans to run for re-election.

You can read the Commission’s formal document below.