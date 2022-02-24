POSEY COUNTY, In. (WEHT) – Matthew Gates, CEO of Elite Construction Systems is now out on bond facing charges of home improvement fraud and many local families are still feeling the effects of his actions.

Clarissa Muller and her husband hired Matthew Gates and his company Elite Construction Systems in the summer of 2020 to replace the roof on their home.

What was supposed to be completed by June of 2020 still remains unfinished, which has only added more of a burden on her and her family.

“It’s killed us I mean, we went from a four bedroom two bath home that was paid for to a 30 foot camper,” Muller said. “I mean we’re losing everything.”

Muller says when Elite Construction came out to start the job on her house they said they had the wrong equipment and they returned a month later.

“He sent a second crew out,” Muller explained. “Still had the wrong metal, didn’t have everything they needed. Before they figured that out, they tore the back half of our roof off down the deck and they have left it. They put a tarp on it. It lasted for roughly a week and they have never been back.”

With the roof beginning to cave in at some places and holes in parts of it as well, there’s water stains on the ceilings which has ruined drywalls and flooring.

Muller’s family is now searching for a new home but with so much of their funds tied up in their home, it has added yet another burden for them to deal with.

“It’s extremely hard. not only is it hard to find a home, the financing,” Muller said. “The upfront money. “I mean living paycheck to paycheck, we don’t have it.”

Muller says this was her first time dealing with a contractor and she never would have thought it would turn out this bad.

Alexander Schmitt of Schmitt Law Office says he was Gates lawyer at one point but withdrew from his defense during the spring of 2021. Schmitt sued Gates for unpaid fees. The court ruled in favored of Schmitt but he is unsure if he will ever see the unpaid fees due to Gates filing for bankruptcy.

Gates is currently facing charges in multiple counties. His next court appearance is set for March 14th.