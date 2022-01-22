Family displaced, 8 dogs pass during housefire on Allens Lane

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — EFD says they were dispatched to the 800 block of Allens Lane around 3:18 p.m. Saturday to reports of a housefire. Fire officials say a large amount of flames were coming from openings on all sides of the structure when they arrived on scene.

EFD tells us four adults and two children were home at the time of the fire. According to official reports, one of the adults was watching television in the room where the fire started and smelled smoke. Reports continue saying he attempted to put out the fire with a blanket but realized that it wasn’t working, so he alerted the family members to leave.

All four adults and two children were reported to get out safely without injuries.

Fire officials tell us firefighters tried to make an aggressive interior attack but the first floor was a fully involved fire which required them to pull back until more resources could arrive. Sources say the home suffered heavy damage on the first floor and the fire reached the second floor and the attic.

During the fire, officials say eight dogs died and were taken by Animal Control.

Firefighters say the fire was extinguished in about 30 minutes. Red Cross is working on helping the family who are currently displaced and staying with family members, officials say.

Authorities tell us the fire is under investigation and Center Point Utilities responded to disconnect the utilities due to the damage.