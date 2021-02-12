Family displaced after early morning electrical fire in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An early morning electrical fire Friday has left one family temporarily displaced from their home.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 2300 block of Tennessee St. around 2:16 a.m. for a possible house fire. Crews said they saw smoke upon arrival and were able to extinguish the fire within 15 minutes.

Fire officials say the children noticed the fire first and told their parents, who unsuccessfully tried to put the fire out before leaving the house. Everyone made it outside without injury.

Fire investigators say the fire was an electrical fire that started in the attic space. The damage was contained to the attic space and ceiling of the back room and limited to wood structural components and insulation near the fire.

The American Red Cross was called to help the occupants of the home, who will be displaced until electrical service can be restored. They stayed with family overnight.

(This story was originally published on February 12, 2021)