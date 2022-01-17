Family displaced after kitchen fire over the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville fire crews responded to a kitchen fire over the weekend.

EFD received a call shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday about a fire in the 3500 block of Kathleen Avenue.

When crews arrived, they could see smoke coming from the home. No one was inside at the time.

The fire started in the kitchen and was put out by crews in 20 minutes.

Due to the amount of damage, the utilities were disconnected. The Red Cross is helping the family with a place to stay.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.