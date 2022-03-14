DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A family of seven had to desert their home overnight after it unexplainably caught fire. The Huntingburg Volunteer Fire Department arrived to the blaze around 11:30 Sunday night on 3rd Street.

The family tells Eyewitness News they aren’t sure how the fire ignited, but believe it may have started on the outside of the home. Luckily no one in the home was injured during the fire.

A resident of the home tells us they don’t have renters insurance, so they’re waiting on assistance from the Red Cross.