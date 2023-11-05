HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A family is mourning the loss of their dog after they say he was shot more than ten times.

Amber and Cory Seib posted on Facebook their dog Cheeto was shot on Thursday, November 2 and left in a ditch in the 8500 block of Boonville New Harmony Road with his identification tag from his collar removed so they couldn’t be notified. Cheeto ended up passing away the next day.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office states they are investigating and commented Cheeto was shot with birdshot, which are small BBs fired from a shotgun.

The Seib’s are offering a $2,000 reward leading to an arrest.

“Our hearts are completely shattered,” the post said. “This wasn’t an accident; it was intentional. We know that nothing can bring him back, but the monster that did this needs to be punished.”