Family Dream Homes offers free gift cards for disaster victims

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) Family Dream Homes has joined Kentucky’s disaster relief efforts. On Monday, they announced they will be giving away $50 gift cards to families.

“I am heartbroken for my home state of Kentucky and I want to provide some

help to anyone in need,” says Dustin Ewing, President and CEO of Family Dream Homes. “I haven’t determined the amount of gift cards I am giving out. I just can’t

imagine how many people will need these at this time.”

Anyone in need of aid and wishing to receive a gift card should visit Family Dream Homes at their Kentucky locations in Owensboro, Paducah or Bowling Green. They can also be called at their office to have one delivered to a local shelter.