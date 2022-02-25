MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) Family and friends of a Muhlenberg County woman reported missing last fall are still searching for what happened to her.

Samantha Bratcher was reported missing in early November. Investigators have searched in and outside the county for any sign of her since then.

Bratcher’s family and friends say she was last seen by anyone around November 5th of last year. They still hope to learn what happened to her, and for an end to what they’ve called a nightmarish time for them.

“She had a kind spirit. Would do anything for anybody,” said Casee Ewing, Bratcher’s sister.

“She’s a free spirit,” added Bobbi Taylor, Bratcher’s friend.

That’s how they remember Bratcher. The past three months has been a time where they’ve had few, if any, answers to questions that can’t be answered so far.

“I mean, how are you supposed to answer a question when a kid comes up to you and says, ‘Aunt Casee, are we going to be able to bring momma home?” Ewing said.

Bratcher was reported missing on November 8th. Muhlenberg county sheriffs deputies say they heard she was dropped off at a Jumpin’ Jack’s truck stop in Butler County by someone who may have been her boyfriend, but video surveillance showed no sign of her. Ewing says she thought something was wrong when they didn’t hear from her the night she was last seen.

“Even if she didn’t have a cell phone, she found a way to contact, at least, the kid’s dad. She never went that long without contacting.”

Detectives say the case is now starting to turn from a missing person’s case and a criminal investigation. The sheriffs office and Jodi Powers Search and Rescue have searched areas where she may have been since her disappearance. Bratcher also had her left eye removed ten days before her disappearance.

“I’m hoping that she comes home safely. But I just want her to come home regardless, even if we have to have a funeral,” said Taylor.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office.

(This story was originally published on February 25, 2022)