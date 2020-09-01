Family, friends remember Dawsun Stevens

STURGIS, Ky. (WEHT) – As authorities make an arrest in the investigation into the death of Dawsun Stevens, his family and friends paid last respects at his funeral this afternoon.

Family, friends and neighbors arrived at Whitsell Funeral Home in Sturgis all day Monday. Their minds full of memories.

“He took me to a fish trough and we bought 200 catfish to restock a lake. That was one of the best memories I had with him,” recalled Logan Oliver, one of Dawsun’s friends. Their hearts full of emotion.

“It’s a living nightmare and it’s a tragedy for everyone involved,” said Sarita Brasher, who said she was Dawsun’s cousin.

Stevens’s death has been tough on everyone who knew him and knew what he did for others.

“He’d give you the shirt off his back. He wasn’t out causing trouble and he was taken from us way too soon,” said Brasher. “Everybody that knew him, loved him. He never met a stranger. He was so kindhearted.”

Stevens’s funeral happens nearly a week after he died of his injuries gotten after he was beaten at Coffey Park last week. Hogan was found by Kentucky State Police and U.S. Marshals at a home in the Uniontown area early Monday afternoon while Dawsun’s visitation was still going on.

“I don’t see how someone can do something like that to him because he never did anything to anybody. He was always helping,” said Hope Brown, who was friends with Dawsun. “Nobody has anything bad to say about Dawsun.”

While his funeral is the latest step in the grieving and healing process for family and friends, they believe things will start improving.

“Once we get some closure, it will start being a little better,” said Oliver.

(This story was originally published on August 31, 2020)